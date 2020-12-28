Accused Rockford bowling alley shooter denied bail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Accused Don Carter Lanes gunman 37-year-old Duke Webb made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Webb was denied bail by Judge Schaefer based on probably cause.

Webb’s attorney claims that the defendant is diagnosed with PTSD and had an upcoming appointment regarding a traumatic brain injury.

Webb is also said to suffer from confusion, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

According to the US Army Public Affairs, SFC Webb joined the Army in July 2008 and is currently serving as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and Intelligence Sergeant (18F).

Duke Webb via US Army Public Affairs



Webb was deployed in four different tours in Afghanistan and had an extensive list of awards including two Bronze Stars.

The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment. The vast majority of men and women Green Berets live up to their storied reputation and earn their beret every day. The actions described in reports are shocking and completely out of character with Webb’s 12 years of honorable service. The Rockford Police Department has our complete cooperation. Our heavy hearts and prayers are with the families affected.” MG John W. Brennan Commander of 1st Special Forces Command

Court documents obtained by WTVO lay out Saturday night’s shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

Police say Webb admitted to the shooting and was arrested at the scene.

He told officers were the guns were at, according to the statement, and two guns were recovered.

Webb is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

His next arraignment is scheduled for February 16th at 9:00 a.m. with Judge McGraw.

