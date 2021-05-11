Accused Dixon school shooter back in court, deemed unfit for trial once again

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Milby, Jr. the man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School, appeared back in court on Tuesday.

Milby was found unfit to stand trial. So now, the court is trying to figure out if he will stay committed in a care facility.

Milby is accused of bringing a 9mm semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School graduation practice and exchanging gunfire with the school resource Officer Mark Dallas on May 16th, 2018.

Milby can be seen in surveillance video at the high school firing in the lobby and then running away.

In court, several people testified about what happened that day, including the principal, the gym teacher, and Officer Dallas.

Dallas said he has known Milby for years and after hearing the shots, chased after him.

“I observed that he had a long gun in his possession and obviously from the sound I heard and the smell of gunpowder in the lobby I gave chase,” said Officer Dallas.

Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school employee, and aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school. Milby pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 18, 2018.

Milby was deemed unfit for trial previously in both 2018 and 2019.