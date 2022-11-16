POTTSTOWN, Penn. (WTVO) — A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy managed to escape a woman who was attempting to lure him away by begging another woman to pretend she was his mom.

According to WPVI, Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman began following him.

According to his father, Sam Green, the woman “Started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was.”

The woman reportedly told Sammy that she knew his family and that he was supposed to come with her.

“She was like, ‘I’m going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where’s your family at?'” Sammy told CBS News.

Instead, Sammy went into a nearby store and went to the 17-year-old cashier, Hannah Daniels, whispering to her “‘act like you’re my mom, this lady is following me,'” his dad said.

The encounter was recorded on the store’s surveillance system. In the video, the cashier can be seen calmly going to the door and locking it. The woman then leaves.

Police said the woman was later identified and has been referred to a mental health facility.

Green told CBS, “Think of every scenario and make sure that children know and also practice it,” he said. “Practice your situations and scenarios just like fire drills.”