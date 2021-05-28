Active people less likely to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms, study says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent study finds yet another benefit of frequent exercise: active people who tested positive for COVID-19 were less likely to develop more severe symptoms.

The study, published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, stated that regular exercise helps improve lung and heart function, two organs which are greatly impacted by COVID-19.

Kathleen Meade, a nurse practitioner with OSF Saint Anthony, says those who are inactive are at risk for severe symptoms and other ailments, like Type 2 diabetes or heart disease.

“if they are starting out in a deficit, then the addition of the COVID-19 virus puts them at a higher risk of needing intensive care,” she said.

The American Heart Association recommends people get active at least 150 minutes per week, including gardening, walking, or going to the gym.