Multiple fatalities in ‘horrific shooting’ at MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Milwaukee Police say officers are responding to an “active shooter” in Miller Valley at the MillerCoors brewing company.

WISN is reporting that law enforcement says the shooter was an employee who was recently fired.

Police told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter,” but it is not clear how many people have been injured. The shooter was allegedly an employee in uniform.

WITI also confirmed that the shooter was a former employee who was fired on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed there were multiple fatalities, including the shooter.

Breaking: @fox6now has confirmed from multiple sources the shooter was fired today at Miller. @fox6now — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) February 26, 2020

Police responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. CT.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Police are not allowing helicopters to fly over the area for “officer safety purposes.”

The scene is near N. 35th Street and W. Highland Blvd.

MillerCoors has 1,400 employees at its Milwuakee facility.

Dispatch audio via Broadcastify:

DEVELOPING…. This story will be updated.

