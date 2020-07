A Police unit responds to the scene of an emergency.

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Police Department issued a City of DeKalb Alert around 8 p.m. Sunday. The posting stated an active threat is reported at 1011 W Hillcrest. Police say one suspect is at large, and instructed residents to leave the area immediately or shelter in place.

The alert did not specify what happened to prompt the warning.