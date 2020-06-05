Activist group plans protest Friday in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The group Rockford Youth Activism, which has organized protests in Rockford over the last several days, plans to hold a “Rally Against Racism” tonight, starting at the Carlson Ice Arena and Riverview Ice House in Loves Park.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
The group has held protests in Rockford, attended by hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police last week, and against police brutality and racism.
Rockford Youth Activism advocates for Black Lives Matter, increased accountability for police brutality, LGBTQ+ rights and queer liberation, the demilitarization of police, affordable housing, and other social issues.
