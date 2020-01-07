Actor Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to fight Australian brushfires

(WFLA) – Actor Chris Hemsworth says he will be donating $1 million to help fight the devastating brushfires burning through his native Australia and he’s calling on others to donate, CNN reports.
“I’m going to put forward a million dollars, and was hoping that all of you can contribute in any way shape or form,” Hemsworth said on Instagram. “Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the frontlines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support.”
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.
At least 24 people were killed and about half a billion animals perished in the fires as they burned through more than 15.6 million acres, destroying more than 1,400 homes.
Hemsworth and his family join a number of Australian celebrities in their relief efforts.
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have reportedly pledged $500,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and singer Kylie Minogue said she would be donating $500,000 to firefighting efforts.
Australian comedian Celeste Barber has reportedly raised more than $26 million for fire brigades, according to CNN.
