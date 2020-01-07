Actor Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to fight Australian brushfires

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 30: Chris Hemsworth attends a preview of Tourism Australia’s latest campaign at Sydney Opera House on October 30, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Actor Chris Hemsworth says he will be donating $1 million to help fight the devastating brushfires burning through his native Australia and he’s calling on others to donate, CNN reports.

“I’m going to put forward a million dollars, and was hoping that all of you can contribute in any way shape or form,” Hemsworth said on Instagram. “Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the frontlines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support.”

At least 24 people were killed and about half a billion animals perished in the fires as they burned through more than 15.6 million acres, destroying more than 1,400 homes.

Hemsworth and his family join a number of Australian celebrities in their relief efforts.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have reportedly pledged $500,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and singer Kylie Minogue said she would be donating $500,000 to firefighting efforts.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has reportedly raised more than $26 million for fire brigades, according to CNN.

