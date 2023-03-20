LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — “She’s the Man” actress Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted walking naked in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Bynes was seen near downtown L.A. on Sunday morning without clothing, and flagged down a driver saying she was having a psychotic episode. She then called 911 herself, TMZ said.

She was taken to a police station and then hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Bynes was the subject of a conservatorship under her mother after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013. She was sent for psychiatric treatment after several episodes, one of which involved setting her neighbor’s driveway on fire. The 9-year conservatorship ended a year ago.

TMZ reported that Bynes was scheduled to appear at “90’s Con 2023” in Connecticut over the weekend but canceled.