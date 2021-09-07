Actress Bette Midler calls on women to protest Texas abortion law by refusing sex

FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo Bette Midler attends Variety’s Power of Women: New York in New York. The Kennedy Center Honors is returning in December with a class that includes Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels and actress-singer Bette Midler. Organizers expect to operate at full capacity, after last year’s Honors ceremony was delayed for months and later conducted under intense COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(WTVO) – Actress Bette Midler has called on women to protest the recently enacted Texas abortion law by not having sex.

Midler let her thoughts be known on Twitter Thursday:

I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021

Midler’s tweet comes in response to the Texas abortion law that went into effect Wednesday, according to The Hill. The new law bans almost all abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat is detected, which generally happens around six weeks into a pregnancy. The law also allows private citizens to sue people that perform or aid in abortions.

Midler posted another tweet bashing the GOP, explaining how the new law is another “shock to women.”

The cruelty of the #GOP is endless. We are suffering COVID-19, hurricanes, apocalyptic flooding, wildfires from hell, joblessness, homelessness, evictions, racial strife, and they pick this hideous time to pile on yet another shock to women, by taking away their right to choose. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 2, 2021

A 5-4 vote in the Supreme Court denied an emergency request to block the law. Since this decision, GOP politicians in Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina have committed to implementing their own versions of the law.