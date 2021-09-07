Actress Bette Midler calls on women to protest Texas abortion law by refusing sex

(WTVO) – Actress Bette Midler has called on women to protest the recently enacted Texas abortion law by not having sex.
Midler let her thoughts be known on Twitter Thursday:
Midler’s tweet comes in response to the Texas abortion law that went into effect Wednesday, according to The Hill. The new law bans almost all abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat is detected, which generally happens around six weeks into a pregnancy. The law also allows private citizens to sue people that perform or aid in abortions.
Midler posted another tweet bashing the GOP, explaining how the new law is another “shock to women.”
A 5-4 vote in the Supreme Court denied an emergency request to block the law. Since this decision, GOP politicians in Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina have committed to implementing their own versions of the law.