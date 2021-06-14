Adult, 3 children survive shooting at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an adult and three children survived a shooting at a gas station on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the FasFuel, at 4106 Harrison Ave, around 2:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Witnesses said the occupants of a silver car began arguing with the occupants of a white car. Police say an occupant of the white car got out and ran behind a van, which was occupied by an adult and three children.

Authorities say a suspect from the silver car then began shooting, striking the van. None of the occupants were injured, police said.

Police say both vehicles involved fled the area.