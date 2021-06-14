Adult, 3 children survive shooting at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an adult and three children survived a shooting at a gas station on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to the FasFuel, at 4106 Harrison Ave, around 2:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Witnesses said the occupants of a silver car began arguing with the occupants of a white car. Police say an occupant of the white car got out and ran behind a van, which was occupied by an adult and three children.
Authorities say a suspect from the silver car then began shooting, striking the van. None of the occupants were injured, police said.
Police say both vehicles involved fled the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.