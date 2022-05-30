LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — For years, a local group of veterans have been working to bring an aerial combat memorial to Lena, Illinois.

Earlier this month, the pylon that will hold the jet was delivered to the site where the F-4 air combat memorial will be placed. Organizers say they are also close to hitting their initial fundraising goal for the project, which was $150,000.

One veteran says being in the military taught him dedication, a trait he is now using to get this aircraft in the air.

Terry Yount is a retired veteran. He says, “It’s different than civilian life, but I think it prepares you a lot of things in civilian life. It will serve you well for years to come.”

Yount mostly in the army reserve, but he was on active duty for two years. Now his assignment looks a little different. As the president of Northwest Illinois Aerial Combat Memorial committee, his goal is honor veterans.

“The F-4 Phantom, it was at one time basically our air superiority fighter. It’s very versatile, very lethal aircraft. And it’s flown by several countries still actually in service in several countries,” says Yount.

While the U.S. military has upgraded to other fighter jets, the F-4’s meaning is deeply rooted for some. Yount has no connection to the aircraft, but some people in his group do.

“One guy was I think was a mechanic and the other guy was a backseater. And that’s why they joined the group in the first place. They had some familiarity, some affiliation back in the day and kind of want to relive that I guess, keep it alive,” Yount explains.

Once the F-4 is fully restored, it will take about $30,000 to place it atop its new pylon.

Yount adds, “You get an aircraft up like that.. it still wants to fly. It was intended to fly and you gotta make sure the supporting structure is able to handle the windshear and all the stresses and strains that’s going to go on that aircraft as it sits 15, 20 feet in the air.”

Yount says the aircraft will hopefully be painted this summer, as a contribution from a local autobody shop. A Lena business donated the land for the memorial.