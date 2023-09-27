(WTVO) — After being away for four years, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back.

The annual cultural phenomenon, which ran for more than 20 years on broadcast television, has been replaced by a feature-length documentary called “The Tour ’23,” which premiered Tuesday on Prime Video.

The lingerie-and-angel-wings-on-the-runway show has been replaced by a spotlight on four collections from independent designers, based in Lagos, Bogota, London and Tokyo, and is hosted by supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“The Tour ’23” is touted as “the ultimate expression of the Victoria’s Secret brand transformation,” by offering a global take on femininity over lingerie, a course correction after criticism claimed the brand reinforced impossible body and beauty ideals.

According to CNN, one designer, Michaela Stark, said she accentuated fat curves and love handles in her lingerie, rather than concealing them after saying she felt body dysmorphia after watching past Victoria’s Secret shows.

The documentary also includes short films featuring some of the designer’s collections and includes musical interludes by Doja Cat and Goyo, interspersed with music videos, interviews, and behind-the-scenes vignettes.

Victoria’s Secret retired its “Angels” era in 2021 for its new “VS Collective,” which includes brand ambassadors such as Priyanka Chopra Jones and Megan Rapino.