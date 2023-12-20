CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters this week that migrants are arriving in the city with illnesses after questions arose following the death of a 5-year-old boy at a migrant shelter.

Five-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez was a resident at a shelter in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood when he suffered a medical emergency, then was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Comer Children’s Hospital on Sunday afternoon, the city said. Six more people living in the shelter — four children and two adults — were hospitalized this week, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

While city officials on Tuesday dismissed the notion of an outbreak at the shelter, there have been clusters of illness at other shelters where people sleep on cots close to each other, including chicken pox and hand foot and mouth disease.

“People are showing up in very extreme circumstances. Very very unhealthy. I want you to hear me good, they are showing up sick,” Johnson said Monday. “Do you hear me? They are showing up sick. The issue is not just how we respond in the city of Chicago.”

Over 25,000 migrants who crossed the southern U.S. border illegally have arrived in the city over the past 15 months. Roughly 10,000 have been resettled into their own places, which is the city’s ultimate goal. Chicago recently instituted a 60-day limit for shelters, with the first batch of evictions taking effect next month.

Johnson went on to blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying, “The governor of Texas needs to look in the mirror for the damage he is causing for this country. This is not just a Chicago dynamic.”

Abbott and governors of other southern states have complained to the federal government that its unwillingness to enforce U.S. immigration laws is causing an influx of illegal border activity that overwhelms their state resources.

In opposition to then President Donald Trump’s initiative to build a border wall, a number of U.S. cities declared themselves “sanctuary cities,” including Chicago and New York, saying they would not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Abbott and other southern governors responded by busing migrants to those cities.

Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) told The Center Square that arriving migrants need to undergo a health screening.

If we are going to be a welcoming city, then we need to first welcome them to the health department,” Ford said. “Not only are they at risk, but we stand the risk of viruses and diseases crossing the border.”

City officials say each person is evaluated for medical issues when placed at city shelters and the city has partnered with two organizations to provide weekly medical care at shelters.

The city also pointed to its partnership with Cook County, which set up a clinic exclusively for migrants last year on the city’s northwest side. As many as 100 patients are seen per day for vaccines, routine health concerns like rashes, and referrals for dental care or mental health issues. The clinic has seen more than 18,000 patients overall.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said Tuesday it didn’t appear the boy died from an infectious disease, though an investigation was ongoing. City officials also said that the other illnesses do not appear to have originated in the same shelter and “are consistent with ongoing seasonal respiratory trends.”

“There is no evidence of an outbreak at the shelter,” the city said in a statement Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.