After delays, Obama library construction to start in 2021

CHICAGO (AP) – The groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago can proceed this year after a four-year federal review and other delays.

Obama Foundation officials said Wednesday that construction could start as early as August. Former President Barack Obama chose a South Side lakefront park as the site for his presidential library in 2016, not far from where he began his political career and lived.

But the planning hit numerous snags including a legal battle with park preservationists and protests from neighborhood activists who feared the planned $500 million center would displace Black residents.