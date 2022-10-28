ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced on October 27 the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program, which could give people in the agritourism business tax credits.

Governor JB Pritzker said, “As we continue to build back our state’s tourism industry… this tax credit program will provide our agritourism businesses with the aid they need to sustain operations… From spooky hayrides and corn mazes this Halloween season to educational exhibits and guided tours, it is our longstanding agricultural tradition that attracts visitors from around the nation and world.”

The press release says an agritourism operation is an individual or entity that carries out agricultural activities on agricultural property and allows members of the general public, for recreational, entertainment, or educational purposes, to view or enjoy those activities. Agritourism activities include, but are not limited to, petting zoos, crop mazes, hayrides or pony rides.

The deadline to apply for the 2022 tax year is February 28, 2023. Please visit either this website or this website for more information or to apply for the tax credit.