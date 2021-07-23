Alabama Gov. Ivey: ‘It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks’

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to sign agreements Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for two privately built prisons, despite lawmakers’ complaints about the pricetag and lack of public transparency and warnings from advocacy groups that such prisons won’t address chronic violence and severe staffing woes.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVO) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said Thursday that “it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for the state’s rising cases of COVID-19 infections.

“Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” Ivey told reporters.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama is the least vaccinated state in the U.S., with only 33.9% of residents fully vaccinated.

“The new cases of COVID are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated folks. And the deaths are certainly occurring with unvaccinated folks,” Ivey said Thursday.

She added, the unvaccinated are “choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain.”

Ivey lifted her state’s mask mandate a month before the CDC recommended it.

The White House has struggled to counteract resistance to getting a shot, particularly among younger and more Republican demographics. Fewer than 400,000 Americans are getting their first vaccine dose each day — down from a high of more than 2 million per day in April. More than 90 million eligible people have not received a dose.

Last week, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared misinformation about the vaccines a deadly threat to public health.

“Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health,” Murthy said during remarks Thursday at the White House. “We must confront misinformation as a nation. Lives are depending on it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.