Alabama to stop use of federal pandemic unemployment programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVO) — Alabama will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs, the governor’s office announced Monday.

Gov. Kay Ivey said businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open positions.

“Alabama is giving the federal government our 30-day notice that it’s time to get back to work,” Ivey said.

“Among other factors, increased unemployment assistance, which was meant to be a short-term relief program during emergency related shutdowns, is now contributing to a labor shortage that is compromising the continuation of our economic recovery,” she added.

According to WSFA, As of June 19th, Alabama will stop participating in:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers, and part-time workers,

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted, and

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.

“Our Department of Labor is reporting that there are more available jobs now than prior to the pandemic. Jobs are out there,” Ivey said. “We have announced the end date of our state of emergency, there are no industry shutdowns, and daycares are operating with no restrictions. Vaccinations are available for all adults.”