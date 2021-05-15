Albert Pujols to sign with LA Dodgers

ST. LOUIS, MO – JUNE 22: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim gives fans a curtain call after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 22, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP/WTVP) — Albert Pujols will reportedly finish his Hall of Fame career in Los Angeles, but with the Dodgers. The major league deal will keep him on the roster until the end of the season.

Pujols was released Friday by the Los Angeles Angels after clearing waivers on Thursday, one week after the 41-year-old star slugger was designated for assignment.

The Angels remain responsible for his $30 million salary in the final season of a $240 million, 10-year contract. The Angles will pay only a prorated share of the $570,500 major league minimum, which would be offset against what the Angels owe him.

Pujols is hitting .198 with a .622 OPS this season with five homers and 12 RBIs in 92 plate appearances.

He is fifth in major league history with 667 homers and 13th with 3,253 hits. A three-time NL MVP and two-time World Series champion with St. Louis, Pujols has a .298 career average and .921 OPS. He is a 10-time All-Star and had been the oldest active player in the major leagues.

Pujols was in a 7-for-43 slump at the time he was cut.

He batted .328 with a 1.037 OPS in St. Louis, but hit .256 with a .758 OPS in Anaheim along with 222 homers.