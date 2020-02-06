Alcohol pouring from people’s taps after beer fills well

KERALA, India. (WTVO) — People in India’s southern state of Kerala were taken off guard when they saw brown liquid coming from their kitchen tap. Residents were stunned when they found out it was a mixture of beer, brandy and rum.
When residents contacted the authorities for help, they learned that their water well had been contaminated by workers who were disposing of alcohol from a nearby hotel and bar.
The Indian state of Kerala prohibited the sale of alcohol in 2014 but later relaxed regulations in 2017, CNN reported.
“The liquor had expired and was kept there since 2014 so we dug a trench on the premises to dispose of the liquor. Unfortunately, it seeped into the nearby well and polluted the water stream of the nearby apartment complex,” a local official told CNN.
One resident told CNN that local officials have provided them with 5,000 liters (1,320 gallons) of water after a total of 18 families filed a complaint.
