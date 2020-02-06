Alcohol pouring from people’s taps after beer fills well

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) --The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) announced 8 national events coming to Rockford.

The full list of events announced on Thursday include a professional bowling tournaments, a men's fast-pitch softball tournament, and Basset Hound and tattoo conventions.

The Illinois Council of Conventions will also be holding their spring conference at the Embassy Suites (416 S. Main) in Rockford. The Illinois Association Chamber of Commerce Executives will also be holding their fall conference there as well.

The Bureau says the events could bring up to $12.6 million in revenue from tourism to the city. The events will take place in 2020 and 2021 as participants from across the country are expected to attend.

“This diverse set of tournaments and conventions will showcase all our region has to offer to customer groups of all types. The connections our team has made with clients and the excellent partnerships built with local partners fuel us to keep pushing the limits across all market segments.” said John Groh, RACVB President/CEO.

“This is another reminder of all that the Rockford region has to offer,” added Lindsay Arellano, RACVB Vice President of Sales & Service.

For the full schedule, see below:

Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Rockford Open