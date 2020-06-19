All 4 Illinois regions on track to enter Phase 4 recovery next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All four of Illinois’ regions are on track to move into Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan on June 26, the governor said Wednesday.

“All regions seem to be meeting metrics to move to phase four,” he said during a press conference.

To move into Phase 4, a region must meet the following criteria:

At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period

No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days

Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators

Testing available in region regardless of symptoms or risk factors

Begin contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90% of cases in region

The five phases of reopening for each health region are as follows:

Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.

Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.

Phase 3 – Recovery: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

