All Driver Service facilities in Illinois to close effective March 17th

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Secretary of State Jess White announced on Monday that the state is shutting down all Driver Service Facilities from March 17th through March 31st. Anyone with expiring driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions will be given a 30 day extension.

Secretary White also called on the Department of Homeland Security to push back the federal REAL ID implementation date, which was originally scheduled for October 1st, 2020.

All Illinois Secretary of State offices and Driver Service facilities are CLOSED to the public through March 31, 2020, due to the Covid-19 outbreak. — IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) March 16, 2020

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” said White. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Transactions can be done online at https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com

White stressed that the office will continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis. Expert advice, news and events involving the virus will influence the reopening date of offices and the Driver Services facilities. “We will do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents,” said White. “This will, and must, be the guiding principle of our decision making.”

Customers who have issues involving administrative hearings may contact 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

