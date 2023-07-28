BURBANK, Calif. (WTVO) — The CW Network announced Friday that it has acquired the exclusive rights to all NASCAR Xfinity races, beginning in 2025.

The CW, owned by WQRF’s parent company Nexstar Broadcasting, will broadcast all 33 of the NASCAR Xfinity series over the air with additional content available on the CW’s digital platforms, throughout the 2031 racing season.

The NASCAR Xfinity series has traditionally aired half of the year of NBC Sports and the USA Network, and half the year on FOX Sports and NBC Sports.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series features the sport’s future stars often competing side-by-side against NASCAR’s biggest names – many of whom earned their stripes and won championships in the Xfinity Series. NASCAR Xfinity Series races in some of the nation’s largest markets—from Chicago to Los Angeles to Miami—and at the sport’s most iconic tracks, including the Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and the series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

“Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW. “Live sports are the most watched television content and with The CW’s national reach, moving NASCAR Xfinity Series to The CW will transform and elevate the viewing experience for the series and its fans.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series races draw an average of approximately 1 million viewers per race each season, historically airing on a combination of cable and broadcast television, but will now be entirely and exclusively distributed on broadcast television.