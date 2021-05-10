All Winnebago County school students returning to in-person class this fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students in Winnebago County will return to in-person classroom learning this fall, according to new guidance released by the health department.

“School leadership in Winnebago County with support of the Winnebago County Health Department are committed to returning all students to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 School Year,” the Winnebago County Health Department said Monday.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, “Transmission of COVID-19 in the in-person school environment has been primarily associated with activities outside of the school,” concluding that only 2% of students have been associated with an outbreak.

The health department added that the in-person environment has a positive effect on academic achievement and social/emotional development of students.

Schools will make an exception for remote learning if a student or household member has a medical condition which poses a significant risk from COVID-19 or other infections. In those cases, documentation must be provided to the school nurse.

Safety protocols at each school, including social distancing, vaccinations, and sanitizing will be utilized as appropriate, the health department said.