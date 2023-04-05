ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s not your taste buds: it turns out Chipotle’s hot salsa has become scorching hot, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Not content on relying on reports of “BURNING insides” and “MUCH Hotter” salsa than usual, the good folks at the Journal sent samples from Chipotle restaurants in 3 different states to a New Mexico lab to analyze the salsa’s Scoville rating.

The Scoville scale is a measurement of the spiciness or heat of chili peppers, on a range of Mild (100 to 2,500) Medium (2,500 to 30,000) Hot (30,000 to 100,000).

In the WSJ’s test, Southwest Bio-Labs found that Chipotle’s Tomatillo Red Chili Salsa ranged from 2,730 to 3,420 Scoville units.

Chipotle said it was taken by surprise when customers began complaining about the hotter salsa last fall, and said the chain has not changed its recipe for the salsa. Chipotle uses the chile d árbol for its Tomatillo Red Chile Salsa, which ranges from 15,000 to 30,000 Scoville units. (When mixed with other ingredients, it loses much of its punch, however.)

Instead, they discovered the culprit to be chile peppers sourced from regions of India, which may have been affected by weather and storms.

“We were like, look it definitely seems to be a little bit on the spicier side,” according to Chipotle’s vice president of culinary and menu development, Nevielle Panthaky.

While some customers have complained, others claim to love the spicier salsa.

Since the salsa now offers more mouth-scalding heat, the company has begun explicitly labeling its mild, medium, or hot options.