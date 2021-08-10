Amazon to pay up to $1,000 if 3rd-party product causes damage, injury

(WTAJ) – A change in the Amazon.com complaint process will see the company paying up to $1,000 for third-party products that cause damage or personal injury.

Amazon made the announcement Tuesday in an effort to streamline issues between third-party sellers and Amazon shoppers. The company will deal with claims of $1,000 or less with the consumer, and then will handle things with the seller from there.

The new policy will go into effect on Sept. 1 for products sold on Amazon.com. The company will facilitate between buyer and seller, and should the seller fail to respond, Amazon said it will then step in and take care of the claims and directly address the seller.

“This streamlined process will save time, money, and effort for both customers and sellers,” Amazon wrote of the policy in a statement. “By standing behind customers and the products in our store, regardless of who sells them, Amazon is going far beyond our legal obligations and what any other marketplace service provider is doing today to protect customers,”

According to Amazon, claims under $1,000 account for more than 80% of cases, and they will bear the costs and not seek reimbursement from sellers who abide by policies and hold valid insurance.

Amazon also assured that sellers will be kept informed at every step so they can continue to ensure their products are safe.