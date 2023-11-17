(WTVO) — Online retail giant Amazon announced this week that it will begin selling new cars on its platform next year.

According to Reuters, Hyundai will be the first car manufacturer to partner with Amazon in the venture, which will allow customers will be able to shop, equip, and buy or finance a car on Amazon.com.

Once purchased, the care will be delivered to a local Hyundai dealer.

Amazon already hosts a digital showroom for Hyundai’s automobiles as part of a 2-year old deal. The new effort will be an expansion of that program, the company said.

“Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organizations unlocks incredible opportunities as we continue to expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realize the future of smart mobility,” said Hyundai Motor CEO Jay Chang in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Hyundai will include Amazon’s digital voice assistant, Alexa, in its vehicles, and using AWS as its preferred cloud technology provider.

Amazon did not say when other manufacturers would be added to the program.