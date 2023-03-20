ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” series has been renewed for a second season, but it will only be four episodes and will be the series’ last, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon did not give details as to why the series is coming to an end and does not release viewership information.

The story of the Rockford Peaches was adapted into a 1992 feature film starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna, and directed by Penny Marshall.

The modern updating of the story of the Rockford Peaches All-American Girls Professional Baseball League explored themes of “race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it,” with storylines following Black and lesbian players exploring queer romance.

The new show received recognition from GLAAD, the Independent Spirit Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards.

Amazon hosted a premiere event at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center last year, although the show was produced in Pittsburgh.