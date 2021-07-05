AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old from Milwaukee forcibly taken

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old from Milwaukee after being forcibly taken by an armed man.

According to authorities, 2-year-old Ay’den Hall was taken by 20-year-old Renado Hall who is armed with a handgun. Renado reportedly fled in an unknown direction in either a silver Acura TL or black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Ay’den is reported as 3’0″ and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ay’den was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jeans, orange and white Jordan shoes.

Officials say Renado is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.