Amber Alert canceled: Abducted Illinois boy found

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WTVO) — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old Illinois boy who was in a car which was stolen last night.
The Bridgeview Police Department said the child was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station at 79th Street and Roberts Road around 5:37 p.m.
The vehicle was described as a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with a U.S Marine Corps sticker in the back window.
Police announced Tuesday morning that the child had been located and was safe.
