Amber Alert canceled: Abducted Illinois boy found

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Illinois State Police

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WTVO) — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old Illinois boy who was in a car which was stolen last night.

The Bridgeview Police Department said the child was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station at 79th Street and Roberts Road around 5:37 p.m.

The vehicle was described as a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with a U.S Marine Corps sticker in the back window.

Police announced Tuesday morning that the child had been located and was safe.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories