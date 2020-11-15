UPDATE: Infant found safely after Amber Alert in Putnam County

UPDATE: Authorities say that the child was located safely.
ORIGINAL:
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Amber Alert Notification System has been activated after a child abduction occurred near the 15000 block of Center Street in the Village of McNabb, Illinois.
Officials say that one-month-old Noah DelHotal was taken by his non-custodial father Kevin DelHotal. The child’s mother says he was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Illinois license plates Z529020.
Kevin was last seen wearing a dark colored ‘Illinois’ hoody and dark blue jeans.
Noah was last seen wearing a gray and white striped pajama shirt and bottoms.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
