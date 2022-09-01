UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled. IMPD confirmed she is safe.

When police responded to where the girl was, IMPD said there was a brief barricaded subject incident, but it was resolved peacefully. The department said charges are expected in the case.

EDITORIAL NOTE: We have removed the girl’s name and photo from the article.

INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.

She is believed to be with Monica Burdine, her non-custodial mother. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said she was taken from school by Burdine.

Burdine is a 32-year-old Black woman. She is 5’9″tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes, and driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana License plate 233BXA.

Monica Burdine IMPD

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.