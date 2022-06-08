(WTVO) — Amber Heard responded to ex-husband Johnny Depp’s TikTok about “moving forward” after the end of his defamation trial against her.

Depp joined TikTok on Tuesday to thank his fans for their loyalty less than a week after a Virginia jury mostly sided with him in the six-week trial, according to People. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Heard was award $2 million.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” Depp said in the caption. “And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

Heard, who plans to appeal the verdict, responded to Depp in a statement, saying “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Heard’s op-ed in The Washington Post, which was the basis of the defamation trial, added an editor’s note after the verdict was handed down, which explains the outcome of the trial.