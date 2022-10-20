An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page.

The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park.

As the ambulance traveled through the park, an individual hanging out of a car fired “at least five shots” in the direction of the ambulance, according to the post.

An EMT driving the ambulance stopped the vehicle as the suspects continued shooting. The medics turned their vehicle around and rushed to a cyclist they saw fall as the shooter passed by, the post said.

According to the post, the crew determined that the man had not been shot, but had fallen over while avoiding flying bullets.

The post said that the Chicago Police Department was investigating the case.