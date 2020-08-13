AMC to reopen in Rockford next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Movie lovers, rejoice! AMC is beginning to reopen its locations.

The theatre chain announced Thursday morning that Showplace 16 in Rockford will reopen August 20th. It’s part of a phased plan to reopen locations across the country.

AMC said it has a health and sanitation program in place. It includes seat blocking, limiting the number of tickets sold for a show, extra time between showings, HEPA vacuums, and electrostatic sprayers.

Showplace 16 is one of more than 100 theatres to reopen. Machesney Park’s Showplace 14 is not part of this phase. Below is the full list of Illinois locations being reopened: