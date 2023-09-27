PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room with a sock stuffed in her mouth on Monday, police said.

The cleaning crew discovered the dead woman’s body around 10:45 p.m.

Philadelphia police said there was no sign of forced entry or struggle. No weapons were found.

WPVI reported that several sealed bottles of prescription drugs were found in the room.

The woman’s identity has not been released, and her cause of death has not been determined, authorities said.

Police are investigating the incident as a “suspicious death.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure all affected have the support they need during this difficult time,” American Airlines said in a statement. “We will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement in their investigation.”