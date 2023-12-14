(WTVO) — “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer, his representatives said Thursday.

Braugher died Monday at 61.

He gained attention starring alongside Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick and Morgan Freeman in the Civil War drama “Glory.”

He later won two Emmy nominations and a win for his role as Detective Frank Pemberton on “Homicide: Life on the Streets.”

He was later nominated for four Emmy nominations for his role as Capt. Raymond Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He also starred two Stephen King adaptations, “The Mist” and the TV remake of “Salem’s Lot.”