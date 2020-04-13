Andrea Bocelli performs ‘Amazing Grace’ to an empty cathedral during ‘Music for Hope’ concert

MILAN, Italy (WGN) — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed live from an empty Duomo Cathedral in Milan on Easter Sunday, aiming to spread a message of “love, healing and hope” to the world.
Variety reports the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Bocelli to perform solo at the religious landmark as it remains empty during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Music for Hope” concert was streamed live to fans around the world.
Accompanied by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli sang religious standards including “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria,” and even stepped out onto the empty streets of Milan to sing “Amazing Grace.”
Even if you missed the concert when it was lived, it’s still available on Bocelli’s YouTube page .
