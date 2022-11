The hot air shimmers in front of a tractor during a long time of drought near Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BOONE COUNTY, ILL (WTVO/WQRF) — Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak Saturday.

It happened was near Garden Prairie Rd. just north of Marengo. The incident involved two 1,000 lbs. tanks. The area was closed until the leak was mitigated.

Lifeline Ambulance and Boone County Sheriff’s Department also assisted on scene.

No one was injured.