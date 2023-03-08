TOKYO, Japan (WTVO) — Anime voice actress Rie Takahashi, 29, politely asked her fans to bathe before attending her first concert in an infographic posted to her social media account.

According to Insider, Takahashi is best known for voicing the character Megumin in the movie “KonoSuba,” and playing the title character in the role-playing game “Genshin Impact.”

Takahashi, who has close to 1 million followers on Twitter, shared a hand drawn infographic for fans attending her February 26th live concert, which included suggestions such as bringing a backup battery for a cellphone and carrying a small bag to keep valuables safe.

In the bottom right of the drawing, the singer drew a picture of a person taking a bath and suggested bathing before the concert so as to not bother others with body odor.

The tweet has more than 9,300 likes and 2,700 retweets.

According to Know Your Meme, the tweet was seen by western users as a cry for help.

Many pop-culture subcultures have developed a reputation for packing thousands of sweaty fans into convention halls for days on end when bathing becomes a secondary consideration.