ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – It’s that time of year, the annual Bubble Festival is coming back to the Discovery Center on Saturday, September 23rd.

There are three shows you can catch including 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m., all shows will last 30 minutes. Tickets are three dollars for members and five for others, this does not include admission to the museum, which is an extra $10.

Children one and younger will get in for free. Bubble Celebrity Ben Jimenez will blend storytelling, science, magic, and bubble art into the shows this year for people of all ages. After the show, in the Bubble-Palooza Playground, you can try your own tricks, bubbly art, and science activities.

If you want to try one of your own bubble experiments at home, click this video and follow along. Below is a list of supplies you would need to recreate this on your own.

½ Cup Dawn or Joy dish soap 1 tablespoon vegetable glycerin (which can be found in some grocery stores, Walmart, Amazon, and some Michaels craft stores in the baking section) ½ gallon water

Note: This makes about ½ of a gallon of bubble solution. To make bubbles stronger and last longer, increase glycerin. If the bubbles are not blowing well, you can add more dish soap.