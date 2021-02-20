Annual chili cook-off benefits local families in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nothing beats a warm bowl of chili on these cold winter days!

That’s in part why a local business hosted a cook-off to see who makes the best batch. Kegel Harley Davison had their annual chili cookoff on Saturday, raising money for the Rock River Valley Pantry.

There were nearly 20 pots to taste-test, each collecting money for those in need.

They tell us that they’re hoping to help as many people as they can.

“We’ve done cook-offs in the past but it’s never been quite to this extent. Lots of people really want to help donate for those people that are really in need over the last year from COVID,” said Kegel Harley Davidson General Manager Katrina Kegel-Mather.

