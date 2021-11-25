Annual Thanksgiving meal at Court Street United Methodist Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford’s Court Street United Methodist Church held its 40th annual thanksgiving dinner.

The line was more than a block long. It was a tradition for some and new undertaking for others.

Savannah Stickling said, “I’m my only family member in Rockford… I have two parents in two separate states.”

Stickling and hundreds of others came to the church for their meal, “It means a lot to be because I don’t have any other source of doing it so I come here.”

About 800 people get a thanksgiving meal each year including Savannah’s friend, Robert Voross, “it’s a nice place to be at especially for people who don’t have anybody to be with today – it’s good.”

Pastor Calvin Culpepper said, “It makes me feel wonderful. You can have faith in humanity for a change, with all the hate and the harm and the shooting and the negative we see.”

There were about 100 volunteers from the church helping prepare the turkeys, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dressing and 175 pies.

Court Street United Methodist Church is located at 215 North Court Street, Rockford.