(WTVO) — The hacktivist collective Anonymous announced it has declared cyber war on Russia and President Vladimir Putin, reportedly taking several government websites offline Thursday.

According to Fox News, Anonymous said the group is “currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation,” adding “We want the Russian people to understand that we know it’s hard for them to speak out against their dictator for fear of reprisals.”

The Russian-run propaganda outlet RT.com was targeted in a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack Thursday, and websites for the Kremlin and parliament were also unavailable.

Anonymous is a collective of hackers that have previously directed attacks at the CIA, Islamic State, and the Church of Scientology.

Its members have adopted the mask of Guy Fawkes, who tried to blow up the British parliament in 1605, and popularized by the comic book and film “V for Vendetta.”

Of Anonymous’ attacks, internet security expert Robert Potter told ABC News Australia “DDoS is rarely more than inconvenient. If you’re knocking Amazon off with a DDoS they lose millions a minute, but for the news website of the Russian propaganda agency, it’s not such a big deal.”

Ukraine itself has been the victim of DDoS attacks on some of its internet architecture as the Russian troops advanced closer to the capital, Kyiv.

The U.S. government says it is bracing for potential cyberattacks as tensions rachet up between Washington and Moscow.