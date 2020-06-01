Another Belvidere nursing home patient dies of COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another resident of Belvidere’s Symphony Northwoods nursing home has died from coronavirus, and three new cases have been reported in the county, according to the Boone County Health Department.

Illinois announced 974 new cases on Monday, and 23 additional deaths statewide, the lowest daily number in nearly 2 months.

