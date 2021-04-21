Another challenger for Rep. Kinzinger’s 16th District seat

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Marsha Williams announced her candidacy for the 16th Congressional district seat in the upcoming 2022 election. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) currently holds office.

Williams prioritizes her campaign on raising awareness on maternal mortality, affordable healthcare, lowering prescription costs, immigration, criminal justice reform, and providing the public with transparency regarding issues and changes.

Williams is a graduate of Purdue Global University with a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies. She has spent the past three years working at a trade school and has worked with over 500 low-income individuals on career improvement training.

This is Williams’ first run at a public office, according to Ballotpedia.