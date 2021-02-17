Another round of accumulating snow possible for the weekend

Following a few flurries and light snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday the chance for accumulating snow returns for the weekend. This snowfall, however, could be a little more heavy and wet than the previous snowfalls we’ve had as of late. That’s because temperatures will be warming into the weekend, highs in the low 20s Saturday and close to 30 degrees for Sunday.

Low pressure will develop in response to an incoming dip in the jet stream moving across the Rockies late Saturday night and Sunday morning. The track of this next low pressure system will likely fall just south of the immediate Stateline, taking it across northern Missouri and into central Illinois Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will warm ahead of the low, and we will see that warming above the surface, but the thick snow cover on the ground currently will likely limit just how warm surface temperatures will actually get Sunday afternoon. Right now I’m forecasting highs on either side of 30 degrees. This means the bulk of the precipitation for Sunday will likely come down as all snow. Although temperatures will need to be monitored closely as a brief window of a wintry mix could occur.

Slushy accumulations, a few inches possibly, are likely by Sunday evening adding to our already hefty winter snowfall total of a little over 31 inches. Temperatures will then warm heading into next week with highs reaching the 30s, more seasonable for the end of February.