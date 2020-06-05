Stephenson County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WTVO) – Another county fair canceled its 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Stephenson Co. Fair organizers made the announcement Thursday.

“It was a very difficult decision,” said Executive Manager Lori Tessendorf. “We have all worked so hard to make this year’s fair spectacular after the downfall we experienced last year.

The fair was supposed to take place July 21 – 25. But, Tessendorf said organizers just weren’t comfortable with the possibility of putting people at risk. Vendors were also cancelling.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Stephenson County Fair.”

The move follows other counties opting to cancel their fairs, including the Boone County and Ogle County fairs.

