AP Source: Chance MLB won’t play increases in money fight

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season increased substantially Monday when the commissioner’s office told the players’ association it will not proceed with a schedule unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides.

MLB’s action was described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred tells @Espngreeny that he’s “not confident” there will be a 2020 baseball season. “Unfortunately," Manfred said, "I can’t tell you that I’m a 100% certain that’s gonna happen.”



News at @espn: https://t.co/h1I6Yh5R55 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2020

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said ahead of last week’s amateur draft that the chance of a season was “100%.”

“I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” he said on ESPN’s draft broadcast.

