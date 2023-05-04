ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An apartment building was demolished and two other buildings were badly burned after a garage fire in Rockford overnight.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters sprung into action around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning and arrived 3 minutes after the fire was reported, in the 700 block of 8th Street.

A detached garage had caught fire, but the flames extended into a three-family apartment building to the south and a two-family home to the north.

Multiple fire engines were called to assist in fighting the blaze, officials said, with five crews ultimately bringing the fire under control.

During the incident, firefighters had to evacuate from the three-family apartment building and fight the fire from the outside after flames moved quickly through the second floor.

The building was unoccupied, authorities said, as it was under renovation.

It was demolished after being declared a total loss, at a value of $70,000.

The garage was also declared a total loss, of $30,000.

The home to the north suffered $30,000 worth of damage, and the residents are being assisted with temporary housing by the American Red Cross, authorities said.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigtion.